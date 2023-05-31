New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the death of pilgrims in a bus accident in Jammu was extremely unfortunate and offered her deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. She expressed the condolence by a Tweet in Hindi.
She also wished speedy recovery to the injured people.
Prez Murmu condoles
