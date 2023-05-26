“Pretty Damn Impressive…” Omar Abdullah Praises New Parliament Building

Srinagar, May 26: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday praised the new Parliament building terming it “pretty damn impressive”.

In a tweet, Omar Abdullah said, “Setting aside the brouhaha about the inauguration for a moment, this building is a welcome addition. The old Parliament House has served us well but as someone who has worked there for a few years, a lot of us often spoke amongst ourselves about the need for a new & improved parliament building. Better late than never is all I'll say & this one looks pretty damn impressive.”