Press should not exceed boundaries of fair comment, Delhi Court observes

June 01, 2023-06-01 A recent ruling by a Delhi Court emphasized that the press should not exceed the boundaries of fair comment and should refrain from publishing anything that is clearly defamatory towards an individual or institution, unless it is duly verified and there are sufficient reasons to believe it is true and serves the public good. Additional District Judge Ravinder Bedi of Karkardooma Courts emphasized the importance of ethical journalism and cautioned against publishing defamatory material without proper verification, especially when it involves private citizens and does not serve any public interest.

The court stated that while the press has the right to expose corruption and irregularities in public bodies as a guardian of public interest, such publications should be based on irrefutable evidence, after conducting a thorough inquiry and verification from relevant sources, and after obtaining the perspective of the person or authority being criticized.

The case before the court involved Atma Ram, a former Superintendent Engineer of Delhi Development Authority, who filed a suit in 2016 against the Editor of a fortnightly newspaper called “Tahirpur Times.” Ram claimed that the newspaper published a report falsely alleging that he had acquired agricultural properties through bribery. He argued that these false and defamatory allegations were made without any proof or verification, damaging his reputation and standing in society.

The court found that the published article was grossly defamatory and recklessly published without any valid justification, and therefore, Ram was entitled to damages. The court awarded Ram a recovery decree of Rs. 1,00,000 (Rupees One Lakh Only) with interest and costs.

The judge highlighted that every individual has the right to their reputation, and if their reputation is harmed by wrongful publication, they have legal remedies available. Defamation actions provide citizens with the choice to protect their reputation against defamatory publications by media organizations, either by seeking damages or prosecuting the defaming individuals.

Based on the evidence presented, the court concluded that the language used in the article against Ram was clearly defamatory, portraying him as a corrupt person who had acquired multiple properties through illicit means.