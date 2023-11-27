President suggests All-India Judicial Service to select, nurture Judges

NEW DELHI, Nov 26: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday suggested the creation of an all-India judicial service to select brilliant youngsters and nurture their talents from lower to higher levels in judiciary.

Addressing the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court of India here, the president highlighted that “cost” and “language” act as barriers for citizens seeking justice, and said that the overall system needs to be made citizen-centric in order to improve the access to justice.

Murmu said that the place of the judiciary, which has been welcoming diversity with open arms, in the constitutional framework remains “rather unique” and that a “more varied representation of India's unique diversity on bench and bar definitely helps serve the cause of justice better”.

“One way to hasten this diversification process can be the creation of a system in which judges can be recruited from varied backgrounds through a process which is merit based, competitive and transparent.

“There can be an all-India judicial service which can select brilliant youngsters and nurture and promote their talents from lower levels to higher levels,” she said.

Those who aspire to serve the bench can be selected from across the country to create a larger pool of talent, the president said.

“Such a system can offer opportunities to the less-represented social groups too. I leave it to your wisdom to devise any effective mechanism that you deem fit to achieve this objective of strengthening the justice delivery system,” Murmu said addressing the event.

The president said that there should be more efforts to ensure talented children in higher learning institutions get into the judiciary easily.

“After becoming the president, I get to visit many central and state universities, IITs, and IIMs among others. I need to go to many institutions. I am very fortunate as I interact with the children there. They are very talented. I sometimes ask them what they want to become. Some say IAS, IPS (officers) and others say they want to get into the judiciary. Something needs to be done so that they get to come here (judiciary) easily,” the president said.

She said the cause of justice is best served by making it accessible for all, which also strengthens equality.

“We should ask ourselves, especially on occasions like today's, whether every single citizen is in a position to seek justice. On introspection, we realise that there are many barriers in the way. Cost is, of course, the most significant factor. It is a matter close to my heart. That is why I appreciate all the initiatives taken by the Supreme Court in particular and the judiciary in general to expand the scope of free legal aid,” Murmu said.

“For example, language, which is beyond the comprehension of a majority of citizens. I feel reassured by the recent steps taken by the Supreme Court to make verdicts available in various Indian languages. The live webcast of court proceedings too will go a long way in making citizens true stakeholders of the judicial system,” she said.

Murmu said the Constitution is only a written document and it comes alive and remains alive only if its contents are put into practice.

“That requires the exercise of interpretation. I must congratulate the Supreme Court for playing the role of the final interpreter of our founding document to the perfection,” she said.