President Droupadi Murmu visits Amritanandamayi Math

Jammu Tawi: President Droupadi Murmu paid a visit to Mata Amritanandanmayi Devi at Mata Amritanandanmayi Math in Amritapuri during her six-day visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep. The President was welcomed by Swamiji Amritaswarupananda Puri, the Vice-Chairman of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math at the ashram gate. The Sannyasinis of the Ashram extended customary Indian Hospitality by adorning the Honourable President with a Tilak, garlanding her, and presenting her with a shawl. During her visit, President Murmu had a half-hour meeting with Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, also known as Amma. Arif Mohammad Khan, The Governor of the State; Afsana Parween, Kollam District Collector; R. Nishanthini, Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG and Merin Joseph, Kollam City Police Commissioner accompanied the President for the visit. Dr. Maneesha V Ramesh, Provost of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, gave a brief walkthrough to the guests on the humanitarian initiatives of the Ashram, highlighting its impact across the world. Later, the President visited the Bhavatarini Temple of the Ashram and held an informal meeting with six members of Mexico’s Parliament who were visiting Amma as part of the Civil 20 (C20) and Group of 20 (G20) initiatives. Amma is Chair of C20, an official engagement group of India’s G20 Presidency that represents civil society and non-governmental organisations.