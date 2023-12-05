Pratham, Mishti steel show in TT

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 05: Pratham and Mishti, young 16 years old, today emerged men and women champion respectively in the 46th J&K Table Tennis Championship which was organised by the J&K Table Tennis Association and sponsored by J&K Sports Council (JKSC) under ‘My Youth My Pride' programme at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here.

While Pratham clinched three titles winning under-17, under-19 and senior men finals, Mishti won the women's and under-17 singles trophies.

Secretary JKSC Nuzhat Gul was chief guest, who presented the title trophies and other individual prizes.

Prominent among those who were present included Satbir Singh, Rajan Sharma, I.P Singh, Satish Gupta, Ajay Sharma, Suraj Bhan, Saleem Bandey, Maninder Singh, Dr Ratnakar Sharma, Sanjay Gupta, Rajan Sharma, Vasu Dewan, Narinder Singh, Sheetal Gandotra and Meenu Rajesh.

The Results (Finals):

Boys Under-11:

Saiyam bt Ahaan 3-0

Girls Under 11:

Alina bt Syrah 3-1

Cadet Boys:

Saiyam bt Ahaan 3-0

Cadet Girls:

Myrah bt Gunjan 3-0

Sub Junior Boys:

Ritvik bt Samarth 3-0

Sub Junior Girls:

Nitya bt Arushika 3-0

Junior Girls U-17:

Mishti bt Nitya 3-1

Junior Boys U-17:

Pratham bt Ritvik 3-1

Junior Boys U-19:

Pratham bt Ritvik 3-1

Men:

Pratham bt Maanay 3-2

Women:

Mishti bt Nitya 3-1

Veteran Men:

Amit bt Mahesh 3-0