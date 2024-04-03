Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake and Tsunami Strike Taiwan and Nearby Japan

A strong magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Taiwan during morning rush hour today, collapsing buildings in Hualien City and generating a tsunami that reached southern Japan. While the full extent of damage is still being assessed, this natural disaster served as a reminder of Taiwan's vulnerability to seismic activity.

The quake struck just before 8 AM when streets and subways across Taiwan were packed with commuters. In Hualien City near the epicenter, a five-story residential building completely collapsed its first floor, leaving the upper floors at a frightening 45-degree angle. Emergency personnel are searching through rubble for any trapped victims. Train and subway services were immediately suspended across the country for safety checks as falling debris was reported in Taipei. The historic Taiwanese legislature also suffered cracked walls and ceilings.

Although Taiwan holds regular earthquake drills to prepare citizens, the timing of this quake during rush hour made evacuation more challenging. Schools kept students sheltered outdoors with yellow helmets until it was deemed safe to resume classes. Offices gave workers flexibility to stay home as aftershocks continued to rumble buildings throughout the morning. Nearby Japan also mobilized defense forces after a 30cm tsunami was detected hitting southern islands within 15 minutes of the quake.

Taiwan sits on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and is no stranger to seismic activity. The strongest quake in recent decades was a 1999 magnitude 7.7 temblor that killed over 2,400 people. Seismologists warn that fault lines beneath Taiwan could generate an even more devastating quake reaching magnitude 8.0 in the future. Emergency response teams will continue search and rescue operations in Hualien as the human toll of this latest earthquake is still being assessed. Nearby residents remain on alert as aftershocks could further weaken damaged structures.