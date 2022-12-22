Power shutdown

JAMMU, DECEMBER 21: Chief Engineer (Distribution), JPDCL Jammu

has informed that the power supply to Salerh, Old Sarore, Bishnah,

Pandoriyan, Raya, Smailpur, Gurah, Utterbehni Mandal, Sandhi,

Purmandal and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on December 22

from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Industry, PHE, Vijaypur and its adjoining

areas shall remain affected on December 22 from 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Akalpur, Udheywala, Sangrampur, Lale-De-

Bagh, Nagbani, DPS School Manorma Vihar, Adheywala, Anand Nagar,

Domana, Lower Machlian, Nagbani and adjoining areas shall remain

affected on December 22 from 8 am to 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer, O&M Circle Jammu JPDCL has

informed that the power supply to Company Bagh and its adjoining areas

shall remain affected on December 22 from 11 am to 1 pm.

However, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution), JPDCL O&M Circle

Kathua has informed that the power supply to Industries under Feeder-I

and Industries under Feeder-III shall remain affected on December 22 and

23 from 9 am to 1 pm.