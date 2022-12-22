Power shutdown

JAMMU, DECEMBER 21: Chief Engineer (Distribution), JPDCL Jammu
has informed that the power supply to Salerh, Old Sarore, Bishnah,
Pandoriyan, Raya, Smailpur, Gurah, Utterbehni Mandal, Sandhi,
Purmandal and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on December 22
from 9 am to 2 pm.
Similarly, the power supply to Industry, PHE, Vijaypur and its adjoining
areas shall remain affected on December 22 from 5 pm to 6.30 pm.
Likewise, the power supply to Akalpur, Udheywala, Sangrampur, Lale-De-
Bagh, Nagbani, DPS School Manorma Vihar, Adheywala, Anand Nagar,
Domana, Lower Machlian, Nagbani and adjoining areas shall remain
affected on December 22 from 8 am to 3 pm.
Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer, O&M Circle Jammu JPDCL has
informed that the power supply to Company Bagh and its adjoining areas
shall remain affected on December 22 from 11 am to 1 pm.
However, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution), JPDCL O&M Circle
Kathua has informed that the power supply to Industries under Feeder-I
and Industries under Feeder-III shall remain affected on December 22 and
23 from 9 am to 1 pm.
