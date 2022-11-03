Poor remain central to decision-making systems: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Inaugurating 3,024 newly constructed flats for the Economically Weaker Sections in Delhi, Prime

Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted that the poor remain central to policy formation and decision-

making systems and the government is treating the issues of urban poor with equal importance.

The flats are built for rehabilitating slum dwellers under the ‘In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project’. The PM handed

over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Bhoomiheen Camp in a programme at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today, Prime

Minister’s Office said in a statement.

“Today is a big day for hundreds of families of Delhi as it is a new beginning for many jhuggi dwelling poor families,”

PM Modi said addressing the gathering.“I am sure that these efforts of the central government will play a big role in

making Delhi an ideal city”, he said.

PM Modi highlighted that the poor remain central to policy formation and decision-making systems and that the

government is treating the issues of the urban poor with equal importance.

Speaking about unauthorised colonies in Delhi, PM Modi said Work is going on to regularise the houses built in

unauthorised colonies of Delhi through the PM-UDAY scheme.

Till now thousands of people have taken advantage of this scheme”, he added.

“Our government is leaving no stone unturned to fulfil the aspirations of citizens in Delhi. The aim of the central

government is to turn Delhi into a grand city complete with all amenities in accordance with its status as the capital

of the country,” PM Modi said.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri,

Union Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, Union Minister of State for External Affairs,

Meenakshi Lekhi and Members of Parliament were those present on occasion.

The in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi-Jhopri clusters is being undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority

(DDA). The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the

residents of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, with proper amenities and facilities.