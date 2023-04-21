Poonch Terror Attack | Army Personnel Pay Tribute To 5 Fallen Braves, Punjab CM Announces Rs 1 Cr Each For Kin Of Slain Jawans From State

Rajouri, Apr 21: Army personnel on Friday laid floral tributes on the 5 breavehearts who lost their lives in a terror attack in the Pooch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

“To pay homage to the supreme sacrifice of the five Bravehearts of the Indian Army who laid down their lives in the line of duty in Poonch District on April 20 2023, a wreath-laying ceremony was organised at Rajouri with full Military traditions,” the Army said in a statement. Senior army officers and officials from the civil administration attended the sombre wreath-laying ceremony of the fallen bravehearts. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each for the next of kin of four deceased soldiers from the state. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, too, released a statement extending his condolences to the fallen bravehearts. A statement from the governor's office stated that he was “deeply saddened to hear the news of the martyrdom of five of our soldiers, including four from Punjab and one from Odisha”, adding that “their sacrifice for the security of the country will not go in vain”. “The whole country will always remember and respect him,” the release quoted the Punjab Governor as saying.