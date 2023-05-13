Poonch, Rajouri impose ban on sale, use of fire crackers

Rajouri/Poonch, May 12: The administration in Poonch and Rajouri districts have ordered a complete ban on storage, sale and use of fire crackers for security concerns.

In separate orders issued by the District Magistrates of Poonch, Rajouri, all the field officers have been directed to ensure strict implementation of order.

The District Magistrate Rajouri in his order has mentioned about a communication made by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri, who has informed that the use of fire crackers, especially during marriage events is creating a definite confusion among the security forces, Army and police, which may lead to inaction many times to respond a militant attack, particularly during the present security scenario.

SSP in his communication has also recommended imposing ban on sale, storage and use of crackers.

Therefore, the DM Rajouri, in his order, has imposed a ban on storage, sale and use of fire crackers for security concerns.

Earlier, in a similar order, DM Poonch, in his order had said that in exercise of powers vested in him under section 144 Cr. P.C, “I, Yasin M. Choudhary, IAS, District Magistrate, Poonch hereby impose complete ban on storage, sale and use of fire crackers within the territorial jurisdiction of District Poonch, till further orders.”

“The SDMs/Tehsildars/CEO Poonch Municipal Council/EO Surankote Municipal Committee/District Information Officer, Pooch through print and electronic Media as well as drum beating and by all other means of communications, shall make aware the public not to use the fire crackers during marriage ceremonies/other functions/events in view of ban imposed on use of fire crackers for security concern,” the order reads.