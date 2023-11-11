Poonch Chess meet held

NL Corresspondent

Poonch, Nov 11: District Poonch Chess Association organised district championship at Sai School of Education under the aegis of All J&K Chess. The event was sponsored by J&K Sports Council (JKSC). Dr Yogesh Kumar, faculty at Government Degree College Poonch was chief guest while Usha Puri, Principal Sai School was guest of honour. Among others present were Nirdosh Kumar (Manager), Rajesh Kumar, Balvinder Singh, Ram Parkash and Gurjot Singh.

In total, 53 chess enthusiasts took part in this day-long competition which held under the supervision of Abhinav Dabur (organising secretary) and Sumeet Sharma (convenor).

The Results: Under-19: Boys: Raman Sharma, Ist; Suryansh Raina, 2nd and Sumit Bali, 3rd. Girls: Mussarat Nayeem, Ist; Rashmi Sharma, 2nd and Ritika Verma, 3rd.

Under-14: Boys: Tofeeq Umar, Ist; Krishan Sudan, 2nd and Saksham Sharma, 3rd. Open: Vaibhav Dabur, Ist; Bhanu Pratap Sudan, 2nd and Dhruv Sharma, 3rd.