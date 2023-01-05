Poonch Bandh in protest of Rajouri killings enters 2nd Day; Protests In Kathua, Jammu

Jammu Tawi, Jan 4: The bandh against the twin terror attacks in Rajouri that killed six people and injured 11 others entered its second day in the border town of Poonch on Wednesday while protests were held across the Jammu region.

Security was beefed up in the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in view of the bandh, officials said.

Shops and business establishments remained closed in the district as hundreds of people, braving cold weather, came out to hold protests.

Raising anti-Pakistan slogans, the protestors burnt tyres and demanded enhancement of security in and around minority places in districts of the Jammu region.

In Kathua, protestors assembled on the highway at Kalibari and blocked it, thereby disrupting the movement of the traffic for an hour.

Led by local BJP leaders, the protestors demanded action against Pakistan for fomenting trouble in Jammu and Kashmir and burnt an effigy of the neighbouring nation.

“We held protests against the killing of the minority community by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and called for a surgical strike against the country to dismantle terror infrastructure there,” a BJP leader said.

Kashmiri Pandit employees who have been demanding relocation away from the Valley following the selective killings, took out a candle march in Jammu to protests against the twin attacks in Rajouri.

“We took out a candle march to protest against the killings. Hindus are not safe in J-K. Government should ensure the safety of the people,” a protestor said.

Yuva Rajput Sabha held a candle march here to express heartfelt sympathies to the families whose kin were killed in the Rajouri terror attacks.

Hitting out at the BJP, a leader of the Sabha said that they were always out to call for a Jammu bandh during every killing in the past but today they are silent.

“It has exposed the LG administration’s claim of stamping out terrorism in J&K and but the situation is akin to 1990 when Kashmiri Pandits were forced out of the valley due to killings” he said.

Democratic Azad party, Jammu university students, Trikutanagar Business association, VHP and Bajrang Dal also held protests in Jammu.

Protests were also held in several places in Udhampur, Akhnoor, Katra, Reasi, Samba, Kishtwar and Doda districts.

Lawyers in Jammu and Rajouri also observed a shutdown to protest against the killings.