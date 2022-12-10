Poonch Athletics meet held

NL CORRESSPONDENT

Poonch, Dec 10: Two days District Poonch Athletics Championship held at Sports Stadium, here. The event was

organised by District Poonch Athletics Association under the aegis of J&K Amateur Athletics Association.

Ex-Vice Chairman of J&K Legislative Council, Jahangir Mir was chief guest while Pawan Kumar, Rajinder Singh, Saurabh

Sharma and Rajinder Singh were special guests.

In total, 300 participants were there to compete in different field and tack events of boys and girls, a handout issued by the

Association here today claimed.

The competition held under the supervision of Ravinder Singh, general secretary of the Association.