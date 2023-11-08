Pooja holidays in Jammu schools from Nov 11

Jammu Tawi, Nov 7: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday announced Pooja Holidays from November 11to 15 for Government Educational institutions and recognized Private Schools upto Higher Secondary levels (Summer and Winter Zones) of Jammu Division.

“It is hereby ordered that all the Government Educational institutions and recognized Private School (s) upto Higher Secondary levels (Summer / Winter Zones) of Jammu Division shall observe Five (5) days Pooja Holidays from November 11 to 15,” said an order.