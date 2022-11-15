Pollard retires from IPL; takes over as MI batting coach

Agencies

Mumbai Indians’ veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

However, he continued his association with the five-time IPL champions as he was appointed as the new batting coach.

“It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai

Indians I have decided to call time on my IPL career. I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to

transition and if I’m no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. ‘Once an MI always an MI’,” Pollard said in

a statement in Twitter, in which he referred to himself as the ‘The Mumbai West Indian’.

The West Indian confirmed that he will take up the coaching role at the franchise, while he will play for Mumbai Indians Emirates in

the UAE T20 League.

“This is not an emotional goodbye to MI however as I have agreed to take up the role of batting coach in the IPL as well as play with

MI Emirates. This next chapter of my career is genuinely exciting and allows me to transition myself too from playing to coaching.” he

added. Pollard was part of a hugely-successful era for Mumbai Indians, who won the IPL five times and the Champions League T20

twice during his playing days.

“I am immensely proud and honoured and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13

seasons. It was always an aspiration to play for this fantastic team and although I will miss the buzz of the IPL you get as a player, I take comfort

in knowing that I have been fortunate enough to have played with some of the best players in the world in front of the passionate fans. I have

always felt and appreciated their unconditional support both on and off the field. Together, we won the Champions League in 2011 and 2013

and the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.”

“I must give big thanks to the coaches, managers, and the other backroom support staff we had at Mumbai Indians and who I now

join. We would not have achieved success over the years without their continuing hard work, dedication and commitment to creating

the best environment and I look forward to emulating their successful approach. In particular, I would like to pay special tribute to my

good friend Robin Singh for his sound advice and guidance over the years and whose very shoes I now fill.”