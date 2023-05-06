Political leaders condemn killing of soldiers in Rajouri

Srinagar, May 05:

Political parties in Jammu & Kashmir on Friday expressed outrage over the killing of five soldiers in a blast in Rajouri district, saying their sacrifice for the nation will not be forgotten.

Condemning the attack, former chief minister Omar Abdullah wrote in a tweet, “Tragic news from Rajouri where 5 army personnel have laid down their lives in the line of duty. Terror is a scourge that has blighted numerous lives over the decades in J&K & deserves unreserved condemnation. I send my sincere condolences to the families of those we lost today.”

Terming the loss of lives of soldiers as ‘terrible', former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on her Twitter handle wrote, “Terrible news coming in. My deepest condolences to the families of those who died in the line of duty.” She also expressed condolences.

President of the Apni Party and senior political leader Altaf Bukhari said the sacrifice of the soldiers for the safety of the nation will never be forgotten.

Bukhari tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the tragic news from Rajouri. My thoughts are with the families of the brave soldiers who lost their lives in the ongoing encounter. Their sacrifice for the safety of our nation will never be forgotten.”

“We strongly condemn the act of terror in Rajouri. These are senseless acts of violence perpetuated by lunatics. And they will Inshallah rot in hell,” the chairman of Peoples Conference Sajad Lone tweeted.