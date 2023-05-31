Political leaders condemn Deepu’s killing

Jammu Tawi, May 30:

Leaders of all political parties also expressed their condemnation. Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet, ”Deeply anguished by yet another attack on an innocent civilian in Anantnag. Deepu eked out his living by working at an amusement park. My heart goes out to his family in this hour of grief. This speaks volumes about GOI's policy which have been a monumental failure in J-K.” National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, ”Pained by the news of yet another targeted attack against a civilian in Anantnag area of Kashmir. The murder of Deepak who worked with a travelling circus to earn an honest living is an abomination and I condemn this militant attack unreservedly. May Deepak's soul rest in peace.” Condemning the killing, Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad said ”terrorism is a menace that needs to be fought by all collectively”.

”Strongly condemn the heinous act of killing Deepu of Udhampur by terrorists in Anantnag. Terrorism is a menace that needs to be fought by us collectively. It is a curse against humanity!” Azad said in a tweet.

He also expressed solidarity with the victim's family and urged the authorities to bring the culprits to justice.

Sajad Lone, chairman of the People's Conference, tweeted, ”The killing of Deepu by terrorists in Anantnag is yet another incident of savagery. In wonderment how does the killing of a civilian help anybody. Deepu was here in search of livelihood for himself and his family. And May Allah burn in hell those thugs who killed him.” The 27-year-old Kumar was expecting his first child in June and was the sole breadwinner in his family.

Kumar's body was on Tuesday taken to his remote Thial village where, in a heart-wrenching gesture, locals came forward to help the Below Poverty Line-family perform his last rites. A little-known outfit, Kashmir Freedom Fighter, believed to be a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killing.