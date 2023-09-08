Police working in sync to achieve a terror-free J&K: Dilbag

Jammu Tawi, Sep 7: Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with other security forces, is fully alert and working in tandem to put an end to terrorism in the UT, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Thursday.

The DGP was interacting with police personnel who were part of Wednesday's encounter in which a Pakistani terrorist was eliminated at Chasana in Reasi district of Jammu Zone, officials said.

“While interacting with the Jawans and officers at Chasana, the DGP appreciated the swift move and alertness by the SHO Chasana and I/C Police Post Tuli and their teams to track down the terrorist in the area,” a statement said.

He said that this kind of action is being expected at all levels from the professional force like Jammu and Kashmir Police and that response to the information regarding movement of terrorists was quick and efficient.

“For such swift action, the DGP, J&K presented rewards to the police party that was part of the encounter,” it said.

“‘Work in a similar manner and don't allow any chance to Pakistan-backed terror groups in the area, the DGP impressed upon the personnel,” the statement added.

He said that J&K Police is working day in and day out in providing a peaceful environment to the people and added that by and large, peace is flourishing in all parts of J&K.

“We have to continue our efforts in a mission mode to realise the terror free Jammu and Kashmir,” the DGP said, as per the statement, adding that with the support of local people, security forces foiled several infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch-Rajouri belt of Pir Panchal in the Jammu region, besides seizing huge consignments of arms, explosives and narcotics.

“The DGP said that J&K Police along with other security forces are fully alert and working in tandem to put an end to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the border security grid is much stronger than ever to scuttle any attempt from Pakistan to push terrorists and smuggle arms and narcotics,” the statement said.