Police nabs OGW with pistol, ammunition in Poonch

Jammu Tawi, Nov 23: Police on Thursday arrested one Over Ground Worker (OGW) with a pistol and ammunition in Poonch district.

Police said that one pistol and ammunition have been recovered from the house of an Over Ground Worker in the Seri Khawaha area of Poonch district.

“A joint team of police and army launched a search operation, during which one pistol, a magazine, and five rounds of 9 mm were recovered from the house by an OGW identified as Ghulam Mohammad of Seri Khwaja,” police added.

Police further added that, at the time of searches, the OGW was not present in the house while police launched a manhunt to nab him.