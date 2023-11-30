Police foil illegal trade of counterfeit gold biscuits, 3 arrested

Srinagar, Nov 29: Police on Wednesday foiled an illegal trade of counterfeit gold biscuits and arrested three persons in Budgam district.

Police said on Tuesday, Police Station Khansahib received information from reliable sources indicating about involvement of a group of individuals in the illicit trade of counterfeit gold biscuits.

Acting on the tip off, a suspect vehicle was intercepted near Gogjipathri crossing in the Khansahib area with three persons on board.

The trio were identified as Fayaz Ahmad Dar a resident of Malwa Kunzar, Farooq Ahmad Dar of Arizal Khansahib and Shabir Ahmad Dar a resident of Arizal Khansahib were arrested.

During the search of the vehicle, 239 gold-like biscuits suspected to be counterfeit were recovered.

The accused individuals were unable to substantiate the authenticity of the items and were arrested on the spot.

A case under relevant sections of law, stands registered at Police station Khansahib and investigation set into motion.

Initial investigation suggests that these persons were allegedly selling these fake gold biscuits to buyers at exorbitant rates and deceiving them, police added.