Police file chargesheet against Gujarat conman

Srinagar, May 02: Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday said it filed a chargesheet against Gujarat conman, who was arrested for posing as senior PMO official, before CJM court in Srinagar.

Srinagar police in a Tweet, informed that the conman Kiran Bhat Patel is lodged in central jail Srinagar.

It said the chargesheet was filed against Patel in the court of CJM Srinagar in case FIR No. 19/2023.

“Chargesheet filed against Kiran Bhai Patel in court of learned CJM Srinagar in FIR No: 19/2023 of PS Nishat. Challan filed in Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 170, 120B of IPC and Sections 3, 5 of Emblem & Names (Prev of improper use) Act 1950. He is lodged in central Jail, Srinagar,” police tweeted.