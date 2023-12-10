Police cop injured in militant attack

By Northlines -

Srinagar, Dec 9: A Police Constable was injured in a militant attack in a Srinagar locality on Saturday, police said.

They said the attack took place at Hamdania Colony Bemina.

“Terrorists fired upon & injured one police personnel namely Mohammad Hafiz Chad S/O Gh Hassan Chad R/O #Bemina at Hamdaniya colony Bemina. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment,” police said in a post on X.

The area has been cordoned off to trace the attackers.

The attack took place two days after Inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani, died at All Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi over a month after he was shot in Srinagar's Eidgah ground while playing .

SHARE
Previous articleGovt needs an excuse to put us under house arrest, claims Omar
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR