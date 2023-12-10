Police cop injured in militant attack

Srinagar, Dec 9: A Police Constable was injured in a militant attack in a Srinagar locality on Saturday, police said.

They said the attack took place at Hamdania Colony Bemina.

“Terrorists fired upon & injured one police personnel namely Mohammad Hafiz Chad S/O Gh Hassan Chad R/O #Bemina at Hamdaniya colony Bemina. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment,” police said in a post on X.

The area has been cordoned off to trace the attackers.

The attack took place two days after Inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani, died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi over a month after he was shot in Srinagar's Eidgah ground while playing cricket.