Police bust gang of burglars, arrests 7 in Kulgam

Srinagar, Sep 28: Police busted a gang of burglars by arresting seven accused and recovering stolen property worth lakhs within 24 hours of crime in Kulgam district, police sources said on Thursday.

Police said after receiving several complaints about burglary in the areas of Police Station Kulgam, a case was registered under relevant sections of the law.

A special team of police was constituted to investigate the incidents of burglary, police said, and during the course of the investigation, one suspected person identified as Ayan Shameem, a resident of Bijnoor, Uttar Pradesh, at present residing in Rangrezpora, Kulgam, was called for questioning.

During questioning, he disclosed that he, along with six other persons identified as Shahid Sheikh of Delhi presently residing in Srinagar, Farman Ahmad of Bijnoor, UP, Mohd Amir and Bhar Alam, both from UP, Mudasir Habib of Shalipora Sopore, and Shabir Ahmad Bakerwal, a juvenile, committed the crime.

All the accused persons were brought to Kulgam police station, where they confessed that they were involved in multiple burglaries and were subsequently arrested, police said.

The investigating team was also able to recover stolen property worth lakhs on their instance. The investigation into the matter is in progress as more arrests and recoveries are expected, the police said.