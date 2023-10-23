Police Bust Burglar’s Gang, Stolen Property Worth Lakhs Recovered In J&K’s Budgam

SRINAGAR, Oct 23: Police busted a gang of burglars within two days of crime and recovered stolen property worth lakhs in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

Police on Monday said on October 21, 2023, a written complaint was received by Police station Khansahib from one Aijaz Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Kachipuran Khansahib stating that during the intervening night of 19/20 October some thieves barged into his house and stole copper utensils, high-end clothing, artificial jewellery and gold items valued in lakhs.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started investigations. During the investigation, Police arrested some suspects for questioning and one suspect identified as Farooq Ahmad Ganie alias Dil Jalay was subjected to rigorous questioning.

During the interrogation, he confessed his involvement in the burglary and revealed the whereabouts of the stolen items, leading to their swift recovery, which included copper utensils, clothing, artificial jewellery, and gold articles.

As the investigation continued, the suspect disclosed the names of his accomplices involved in similar thefts. Subsequently, Asif Rashid Mir, also known as “Ubaid,” a resident of Dabipora and Maqsood Ahmad Gojri of Soznipora, were brought in for questioning.

The duo admitted their involvement in multiple theft cases, and the subsequent searches resulted in the recovery of a range of stolen property including laptops, desktops, LED screens, gas cylinders, sheep, copper utensils, inverters, batteries, generator,water motor and pipes, collectively valued at approximately 4-5 lakhs, were reclaimed.

Police said one more suspect Showkat Ahmad Dar of Rawalpora Watrihail was also arrested in connection with his involvement as a receiver of stolen property.

These arrests with subsequent recoveries have resolved three cases under investigation at Police Station Khansahib, police and added that the investigations with the expectation of more recoveries and arrests in the near future.