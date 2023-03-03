SRINAGAR, Mar 3: Police on Friday booked a notorious thief under Public Safety Act (PSA) after obtaining necessary sanction from the authorities in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said. Police said a habitual notorious thief identified as Imran Hussain Mir, a resident of Kakarpora Mirgund of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was detained under PSA for his unrelenting criminal acts of burglary and theft. He was detained and subsequently lodged in district Jail Kupwara, police added. The thief was involved in about a dozen cases of burglary and theft in different Police Stations across Kashmir.
Police Books Notorious Thief Under PSA In Budgam
