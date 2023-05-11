Police asks people in Rajouri to stay alert to terror threats

RAJOURI, May 10: Police on Wednesday asked people to remain vigilant and alert toward terror threats in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Motorcycle-borne policemen made announcements in different parts of Rajouri town, asking people to keep a watch on their surroundings and inform police of any suspected activity or object.

“People should check their vehicles, report any unclaimed object around houses, shops, or on roads,” a policeman announced.

The announcement was made on the directions of top police officials, he said.