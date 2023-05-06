Police arrests 2 drug peddlers with contraband substances

SRINAGAR, May 5: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession in Kashmir valley.

Police said a Police party at a checkpoint near Main market Mirbazar in south Kashmir's Kulgam district intercepted a Truck driven by one Swarn Singh son of Late Rattan Singh and a resident of Chanani Udhampur.

During the search police were able to recover 5kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance from his possession. The accused has been arrested and shifted to a police station where he remains in custody. The vehicle used in commission of crime was also seized, police added.

A police party of Police Post Chogul Handwara at a checkpoint established at Badshah Khan on Sopore-Kupwara highway in north Kashmir intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot after noticing the police party but was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Irshad Ahmad Sheikh alias Nadeem, a resident of Maidan Chogul.

During his search about 70 grams of Charas like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and remains in custody, police said.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and investigations have been initiated, police added.