Police arrest 403 drug peddlers, recover drugs worth Rs 12 Cr in Baramulla

Srinagar, Oct 1: Police have arrested 403 drug peddlers, including 62 hardcore ones, and recovered drugs worth Rs 12.28 crore in Baramulla district this year, police said on Sunday.

They said as of September 30, the police have filed 231 cases under the Narcotics Drug and Phototrophic Substances (NDPS) Act, resulting in the arrest of 403 drug peddlers, which include 62 hardcore drug peddlers who have been booked under PIT NDPS PSA.

Additionally, properties of drug peddlers worth Rs 2.1 crore, including three houses, three vehicles, and cash worth Rs 1.2 crore, have been attached as well.

The contraband seized included brown sugar 2.670 kg worth Rs 3.47 crore, heroin 4.262 kg worth Rs 5.96 crore, charas 11.245 kg worth Rs 56.22 lakh, pomegranate straw, and cannabis powder 194.492 kg worth Rs 1.16 crore. Police have also seized 28 vehicles during this year until September.

However, the Baramulla Police, under its relentless campaign against drug peddling, has achieved remarkable success, as the number of registered cases has significantly dropped in recent months.

The concerted efforts of the Baramulla Police have yielded a notable reduction in drug-peddling cases.

During the first half of the year, from January to June, there was an increase in cases, with numbers surging from 10 to 40 cases in April alone. However, this trend has reversed from July onwards, with 18 cases registered in July, followed by 15 in August and another 18 cases in September.

Citizens of the district have shown utmost faith and satisfaction in the action of the police against drugs, and they have expressed their total support to the police.

Baramulla Police remains steadfast in its commitment to confront drug smugglers and to seize both movable and immovable property used for illicit trafficking within the district.

Police have urged the general public of the district to come forward with information about drug peddlers in their areas in order to eradicate the menace of drugs from society.