POJK Refugees recall the saga of broken promises, injustice, denial of aspirations by Governments

Jammu Tawi, October 22:

To commemorate the grim anniversary in the history of PoJK wherein the massacre and dishonor of Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan's well organized raid on October 22, 1947, a large number of PoJK Refugees today gathered at Jammu and highlighted their plight.

It was on this day- Oct 22 in 1947, that the Pakistan Army, accompanied by tribal hordes, launched a barbaric attack on Muzaffarabad. The ensuing violence led to the mass exodus of Hindus and Sikhs, who were subjected to unimaginable atrocities. The PoJK region was systematically cleansed of Hindus and Sikhs, leaving them with nothing but painful memories and a burning desire for justice,”

Leaders addressed the large gathering of PoJK refugees organized by Confederation of All Organizations of DPs of 1947, 65, 71.

Refugees recalled the untold sufferings and unfulfilled promises made by the various governments both at state and centre's levels. “Despite numerous recommendations and pledges over the years, these refugees continue to struggle for basic political representation and recognition in Jammu and Kashmir,” SOS chairman Rajiv Chuni rued.

He said that no administrative set up at the Centre, and in Jammu and Kashmir have ever bothered to address the genuine aspirations of 17 lakh displaced persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) that has only strengthened the sense of injustice and gross discrimination among them. He said the indifferent and discriminatory policies of the Government of India has only fuelled the feeling that the political representations of these refugees, who have been subjected to unspeakable atrocities, including massacres, rapes, and the loss of their ancestral homes, are being taken away.

He reminded of the enduring plight of PoJK refugees and the urgent need for action to rectify this injustice. In a poignant declaration, he voiced the collective frustration of countless refugees from PoJK, expressing that successive governments in Jammu and Kashmir have done little more than offer empty promises in response to their longstanding demands.

Speakers said that refugees have been longing for justice and recognition since their displacement in the turbulent days of 1947. He vociferously raised the issue of reservation of a single seat for PoJK refugees against the two seats for Kashmiri migrants.

“The Kashmiri migrants, who are the natives of Kashmir and have a population of just three lakhs, are being given two seats in the Legislative Assembly while the PoJK refugees who are 17 lakh in numbers have been given just a single seat which is a grave injustice and cruel joke with the PoJK. It has given an impression that the genuine rights of PoJK have been taken away in a planned way,” a senior refugee leader said.

“There was a provision in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir Constitution that reserved eight assembly seats for PoJK refugees. In theory, these eight seats should serve as the much-needed political representation for the refugees, a promise that has eluded them for decades,” he said.

“Over the years, multiple commissions, committees, and experts have advocated for their rights. The Wadhwa Commission, interlocutors appointed by the Government of India, and a 183rd Parliamentary Committee report headed by the former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu have all recommended political representation for these refugees by reserving eight seats for them,” deliberated the leaders, adding that the Delimitation Commission had also acknowledged the need for representation for PoJK refugees. However, it was a matter of grave injustice that only one seat has been recommended for these refugees, while two seats have been suggested for displaced Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

It was suggested establishment of a separate army unit akin to the Ladakh Scouts, dedicated to serve the country as they know the topography of Line of Control (LoC). Such a unit would not only provide security but also serve as a symbol of recognition and support for this marginalized community.

Scheduled Tribune (ST) status to the PoJK refugees staying in Jammu district and other parts of the country was demanded. “Our people (PoJK) refugees have been given ST status under Pahari quota living in Rajouri and Poonch districts but the same is being denied in Jammu district and other parts of the country. How can the government justify this disparity if a section of the community gets some benefits and others are deprived of it,” Chuni said.

Sheikh Abdul Rehman former Member Parliament and Teja Singh 102 years old and Suchwant Singh both eye witness accounts were present as guest of honour on the occasion. Jagjit Singh Convener of Confederation from MJR-47, Amrik Singh from PoJK-Intellectual Forum, Capt Yudhvir Singh President DP Front 1965, 71 Camp-Non Camp, Vinod Kumar Chairman PoJK DP Front, Paramvir Singh President PoJK Youth Refugee Forum along with team worked as catalyst to organize the much succeeded programme. Romy Sharma from Delhi, Lavinder Kour from Patiala and Om Parkash Khajuria were special guests.