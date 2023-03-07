PoJK Refugees colonies to be regularised soon; many incentives on anvil

Jammu Tawi, March 06: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the government has identified land for the construction of PoJK Bhawan for the displaced PoJK people, who have suffered a lot over the past so many decades while as the colonies they are living in will be “regularized shortly.” He was quick to add that PoJK was an integral part of India and no power can keep it away from the Union.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event titled special governance for PoJK people, in Jammu, the LG said that the divisional administration Jammu has identified land where PoJK Bhawan will come up for the displaced PoJK refugees. “These people have suffered a lot and their children are the worst sufferers. We will soon have a PoJK Bhawan and the colonies where these people are living at present will be regularized shortly,” he said, adding that the children of displaced PoJK refugees will be given priority in jobs and education.

He said that the government is committed to resolve all issues being faced by the PoJK refugees. “PoJK will come up as per the aspirations of refugees,” the LG said, adding that the divisional administration and the revenue officials will hold deliberations with the displaced PoJK people before setting the ball rolling for the PoJK Bhawan.

He said PoJK will benefit from every scheme of the government. “Industrial boom is coming up in J&K. Rs 13000 Cr works related to Industries have already started and more is in the offing. There was a shortage of land bank which is being looked into,” the LG said.

“Register your youth in the camps and administration will provide all support for your youth to become entrepreneurs who can provide employment to five other youth,” he said, adding that these camps will be organized in every district.

According to official figures, a total of 31,619 displaced families from PoJK got registered after 1947, and of them, 26,319 families settled in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Further, during the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971, a total of 10,065 families registered as displaced families from Chhamb Niabat from across the border, the figures reveal. For the displaced families of 1947 which stayed in J&K, the government had allotted agricultural land ranging from 4-8 acres per family. Those who settled in urban areas were provided plots/quarters besides cash ex-gratia of Rs 3,500 per family.