PNB recognizes Hockey Players for Outstanding Contributions at the Asian Games

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Punjab National Bank (PNB), the nation's leading public sector bank, felicitated its Hockey Team players who are part of the Indian National Team – Shamsher Singh (Tokyo Olympic 2020 Bronze Medalist & Commonwealth Games 2022 Silver Medalist), Abhishek (Commonwealth Games 2022 Silver Medalist) and Sukhjeet Singh – for their notable contributions during the recently held Asian Games 2022 in China during September-October 2023.Congratulating the Hockey players on their success, Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO, PNB, expressed, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our superheroes for their contribution in securing the Gold Medal for the nation in the Asian Games 2022. The way you all have showed your strength, determination, and positive attitude to overcome all obstacles, are your greatest contribution to this country, and an inspiration to the PNB Parivaar and above all to the nation.” The felicitation event took place at the Bank's Corporate Office in Delhi and was graced by the presence of Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB, along with Executive Directors Kalyan Kumar, Binod Kumar and Chief Vigilance Officer Raghvendra Kumar. The event was also graced by special guests Romesh Pathania (Dronacharya awardee and former coach of PNB Senior Hockey Team) and Ashok Kumar Sharma (first Nodal Officer, PNB Hockey Academy). The event commenced with a welcome address by PNB CGM Sanjay Varshneya. As part of the felicitation, PNB MD&CEO presented the hockey players (Shamsher Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek) a cash incentive of Rs 10 lakhs each. Additionally, in accordance with PNB's internal policy, players were also awarded increments and promotion as a token of recognition. PNB MD&CEO also felicitated Shri Paramjeet Singh (current coach of PNB Senior Hockey team) and other team players with mementos.