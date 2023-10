PNB Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th Sept-2023

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) announced their Financial Results for the Q2 and H1 FY24. Net Profit Increased to Rs 1,756 Crore during Q2 FY24, with YoY growth of 327.14%. Operating Profit was at Rs 6,216 Crore during Q2 FY24 grew by 11.67% on YoY basis. Net Interest Income increased by 20% YoY to Rs 9,923 Crore in Q2 FY24. Global NIM improved by 11 bps on YoY basis to 3.11% in Q2 FY24 from 3.00 % in Q2 FY23. GNPA ratio improved by 352 bps on YoY basis to 6.96% as on September'23 from 10.48% as on September'22. NNPA ratio improved by 233 bps on YoY basis to 1.47% as on September'23. Provision Coverage Ratio (including TWO) improved by 795 bps on YoY basis to 91.91% as on September'23 from 83.96% as on September'22. Credit Cost declined by 45 bps on YoY basis to 1.31% in Q2 FY'24. Global Business increased by 11.26% on YoY basis to Rs 22,51,631 Crore as on September'23 as against Rs 20,23,713 Crore as on September'22. Global deposits grew by 9.75% on YoY basis to Rs 13,09,910 Crore as on September'23. Global Advances grew by 13.43% on YoY basis to Rs 9,41,721 Crore as on September'23. RAM share improved by 218 bps on YoY basis to 55.63% as on September'23. Savings deposits increased to Rs 4,71,238 Crore as on September'23 from Rs 4,51,707 Crore as on September'22. Current deposits were at Rs 67,038 Crore as on September'23. CASA Share (Domestic) stands at 42.15% as on September'23 as compared to 41.90% in June'23. Core Retail Advances grew YoY by 16.5% to Rs 1,47,247 Crore as on September'23. Within Core Retail Credit, Housing Loan increased by 13.7% on YoY basis to Rs87,430 Crore. Vehicle loan increased by 28.3% on YoY basis to Rs 18,010 Crore. Personal Loan increased by 39.0% on YoY basis to Rs19,868 Crore. Total Retail increased by 40.42% YoY basis from Rs 1,55,409 Crore in September'22 to Rs 2,18,230 Crore in September'23. Agriculture Advances grew by 4.49% on YoY basis from Rs 1,40,303 Crore in September'22 to Rs1,46,598 Crore in September'23. MSME Advances grew by 6.48% on YoY basis from Rs 1,30,219 Crore in September'22 to Rs1,38,661 Crore in September'23.