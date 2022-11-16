PM transformed dream of social equity, justice into reality: LG

Jammu, Nov 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday addressed a Janjatiya Samagam on

the launch of week-long festivities on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, at the Convention Centre.

Paying tributes to iconic freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his Janm-Jayanti, the Lt

Governor remembered the immense contribution of the tribal freedom fighters & brave heroes in

freedom struggle and nation building.

“The nation will forever be indebted to the bravery, courage & supreme sacrifice of Bhagwan Birsa

Munda and other tribal icons”, said the Lt Governor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working tirelessly to fulfil dreams of tribals. I urge people not to

fall for those instigating people on reservation. HM has assured Gujjars & other community's

interests will be protected & there will be no decrease in their quota even by one per cent,

observed the Lt Governor.

"I urge those undertaking Padyatra to return home. Some people with vested interest are

spreading rumours on reservation. They are the same people who do not want peace and

progress in the region”, the Lt Governor said.

We recognize the critical role and contribution of the tribal community in the development of J&K

UT. They are the prime mover of the progress. Tribal community is our moral compass and taught

us the values of co-existence, oneness, harmony and sustainable living, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor further added that after decades of wait, the Prime Minister has transformed the

dream of social equity and justice into reality. It has brought fast and radical change in the lives of

tribal community and paved the path for socio-economic growth.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor shared various initiatives and resolutions taken by the UT

government for the welfare of the tribal community and tribal youth.

We are making dedicated efforts to harness the potential and channelize the productive energy of

tribal youth and women so that the new generation can transform the economic fortunes of their

families and contribute to cultural and social vitality, said the Lt Governor.

Special emphasis is being laid on beneficiary-oriented schemes and welfare infrastructure with

priority to road connectivity, power supply, drinking water, modern tribal villages, self-employment,

healthcare, skill development, scholarships and education, he further added.

The Lt Governor underscored that the Livelihood generation for tribals by harnessing the wealth of

‘Van Dhan’ aims to tap into traditional knowledge and skill sets of tribals by adding technology & IT

to upgrade the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Vikas Yojna at each stage and convert tribal wisdom

into a viable economic activity.

We are promoting a culture of excellence in our schools in tribal-populated areas through smart

classrooms. These schools will act as a vital source of new knowledge and innovative thinking,

and as providers of highly skilled students, the Lt Governor said.

Enumerating the steps taken to give impetus to the socio-economic development of the tribal

community, the Lt Governor said, apart from Forest Rights Act, several infrastructures like transit

accommodation, boys & girls hostels, Eklavya model residential schools, mini Sheep farms, new

dairy units, smart card and trucks for migratory population, Pradhanmantri Aadi Aadarsh Gram

Yojna, Coaching programmes for NEET/JEE, UPSC, Technology Enabled Education Scheme,

Tribal Research Centre have been created.

“I am confident the Janjatiya Gaurav Saptah will not only celebrate the rich contribution of tribal

community in Indian freedom but instill a sense of pride in the tribal tradition and cultural values”,

the Lt Governor asserted.

Janjatiya Gaurav Saptah will act as a fillip to the efforts for preservation of tribal arts and culture in

this hyper connected and internet driven world, to encourage upcoming artists and students of

tribal literature, he added.

Earlier, the Lt Governor launched a web portal for Tribal Awards which will Streamline and bring

transparency in the nomination process.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor, speaking on the occasion extended his wishes and

greetings to the tribal community for the Janjatiya Diwas and highlighted the reforms introduced by

the government for the empowerment of tribal population of J&K. He lauded the contribution of the

tribal community in the progress of the UT.

Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary to Government, Tribal Affairs Department, in his welcome

address highlighted the landmark initiatives for the welfare of tribal community.

Impressive performances by the artists showcased the tribal culture and heritage of Jammu

Kashmir. As a part of the celebrations of Janjatiya Diwas, procession of tribal artists, sports

activities, Swachhta Drive, career counseling and other such programmes are lined up, it was

informed.

Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Avny Lavasa, DC Jammu; Director, Tribal

Affairs Department; senior officials, PRI members, prominent tribal personalities and large number

of youth from tribal community were present.