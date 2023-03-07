PM reviews hot weather preps

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting today to  review the preparedness for hot in upcoming summer at his  residence.

Prime  Minister was briefed about the Meteorological Department’s (IMD)  weather forecast for the next few months and on the likelihood of a  normal monsoon. He was also briefed about the impact of weather on Rabi  crops and expected yield of major crops. The efforts underway to monitor  irrigation water supply, fodder and drinking water were also reviewed.

Further,  Prime Minister was briefed about the preparedness of states and  hospital infrastructure in terms of availability of required supplies  and preparedness for emergencies. He was also updated on various efforts  underway across the country to prepare for disasters related to heat  and mitigation measures in place.

Prime Minister said that separate awareness material should be  prepared for different stakeholders including citizens; medical  professionals; municipal and panchayat authorities; disaster response  teams like firefighters etc. It was also instructed to incorporate some  multimedia lecture sessions in schools to sensitise children on dealing  with extreme heat conditions.

Prime Minister said that protocols  and dos and don’ts for hot weather should be prepared in accessible  formats, and various other modes of publicity like jingles, films,  pamphlets etc. should also be prepared and issued.

Prime  Minister asked IMD to issue daily weather forecasts in a manner which  can be easily interpreted and disseminated. It was also discussed that  TV news channels, FM radio etc. could spend a few minutes daily to  explain the daily weather forecast in a manner which would allow  citizens to take necessary precautions.

Prime Minister stressed  on the need for detailed fire audits of all hospitals and that mock fire  drills be done in all hospitals by firefighters. The need for a  coordinated effort to deal with forest fires was also pointed out. It  was discussed that systemic changes should be made to support efforts to  prevent and tackle forest fires.

Prime Minister instructed  that availability of fodder and of water in reservoirs should be  tracked. Food Corporation of India was asked to prepare to ensure  optimal storage of grains in extreme weather conditions.

 

