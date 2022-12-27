PM pays Tributes to Guru Gobind Singh’s martyred sons

NEW DELHI, Dec 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, December 26, 2022 paid tributes to

Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Guru Gobind Singh’s sons who laid down their lives while defending

their faith.

Their martyrdom day is observed as Veer Baal Diwas.

Mr. Modi tweeted, “On Veer Baal Diwas, we recall the courage of the Sahibzades and Mata Gujri Ji.

We also remember the courage of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.”

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary on January 9 this year, the Prime Minister

had announced that December 26 will be observed as Veer Bal Diwas.