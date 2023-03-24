NEW DELHI, Mar 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on the beginning of the auspicious Islamic month of Ramadan on March 24. “May this holy month bring greater unity and harmony in our society. May it also reaffirm the importance of serving the poor,” he tweeted.
Muslims across the world observe the month with fasting and praying. The month ends with the festival of Eid.
PM Modi Wishes People On Beginning Of Ramadan
NEW DELHI, Mar 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on the beginning of the auspicious Islamic month of Ramadan on March 24. “May this holy month bring greater unity and harmony in our society. May it also reaffirm the importance of serving the poor,” he tweeted.