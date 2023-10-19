PM Modi to launch 511 rural skill development centres in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Oct 19 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 511 rural skill development centres in the name of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan in Maharashtra on Thursday via video-conferencing.



These centres are being established across 34 rural districts, as per an official statement.

They will conduct skill development training programmes across various sectors to provide employment opportunities to the rural youth, it said.

“Each centre will train about 100 youngsters in at least two vocational courses. The training is being provided by empanelled industry partners and agencies under the National Skill Development Council,” the statement said.



The establishment of these centres will help the region attain significant strides towards developing a more competent and skilled manpower, it added.



Mahajan was a leading national leader of the BJP. He died in 2006 at the age of 56.