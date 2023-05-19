PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

New Delhi, May 19 : The new building, which sits next to the existing Parliament House, will be able to accommodate 888 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 300 in the Rajya Sabha, up from the existing capacities of 543 and 250. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the New Parliament building on May 28, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement on Thursday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Modi on Thursday to invite him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building, it said. “Construction of the New Parliament Building is complete now and the new building symbolises the spirit of self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the Lok Sabha statement said. Construction of the existing Parliament was completed in 1927 and there was a “lack of space” as per the current needs, it said. “In both the Houses, there were also lack of convenient arrangements for the sitting of the MPs which was affecting efficiency of work of the members. Considering the above, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament,” the statement said. The new building, which sits next to the existing Parliament House, will be able to accommodate 888 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 300 in the Rajya Sabha, up from the existing capacities of 543 and 250, the Lok Sabha statement said. After the PM laid the foundation stone of the new building on December 10, 2020, construction began in January 2021 and was supposed to be done by November 2022. The building was designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management, which is the Central Public Works Department's consultant for the larger Central Vista redevelopment project, and constructed by Tata Projects Ltd.