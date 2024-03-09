Search
IndiaPM Modi takes safari in Kaziranga National Park
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

PM Modi takes safari in Kaziranga National Park

By: Northlines

Date:

Guwahati, Mar 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had elephant and jeep safari on Saturday morning in Kaziranga Park in Assam on his two-day visit to the state.

In the Central Range of the park at Kohora, PM Modi first had an elephant safari in the Mihimukh area before going on a jeep safari within the same range during his first visit to the UNESCO Heritage Site.

The Director of Kaziranga National Park, Sonali Ghosh, and other Forest Department officials accompanied the Prime Minister.

PM Modi arrived at Kaziranga National Park on Friday evening where he received a grand welcome.

The Prime Minister will launch some key development projects in Assam in the later part of the day. He has programmes in Arunachal Pradesh subseuently.

Previous article
Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway suspended for 14 hours from Saturday
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway suspended for 14 hours from Saturday

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 9: Traffic on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national...

Strongly taken up with Russia early discharge of enlisted Indians: MEA

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Amid reports of Indian youngsters being duped...

Blow to Congress ahead of LS polls, former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri joins BJP

Northlines Northlines -
Bhopal, Mar 9: In a jolt to the Congress...

Maha Shivratri celebrated, Shankaracharya Temple adorned with lights

Northlines Northlines -
Ganderbal, Mar 08: Amidst a jubilant atmosphere, Maha Shivratri, locally...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.