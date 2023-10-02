PM Modi leads cleanliness drive with fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria from Sonepat

New Delhi : Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Cabinet Ministers, government institutions of all hues and celebrities posted online videos of their participation in the nationwide cleanliness drive.



PM Modi posted a video on X that showed him chatting with “fitness influencer” Ankit Baiyanpuria, a resident of Haryana's Sonepat, while picking up dried leaves and rubbish in a green area. As the PM asks him questions, Ankit confidently replies in an unfiltered rural Haryanvi accent and and frequently puts a counter-question to the PM.

To one such question, the PM confessed that he did not exercise daily but was very active throughout the day and followed a disciplined lifestyle. The PM explained why he had opted for the cleanliness drive with Ankit. “Today, as the nation focuses on ‘swachhata', Ankit Baiyanpuria and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe!” the PM posted.

In response to the PM's call for “shramdaan”, Union Minister Piyush Goyal was in Kota to wield the broom. Led by the Chief of the Air Staff, all personnel of Air HQ undertook a cleanliness campaign in Lutyens Delhi. The Department of Agriculture also organised a drive under the “Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” initiative.