PM Modi is the boss, says Australian PM Anthony Albanese at diaspora event in Sydney

NEW DELHI: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he called him “a dear friend” and welcomed him to the stage for the diaspora event at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena.

‘Prime Minister Modi is the boss,' said Albanese as the crowd cheered and greeted the two prime ministers with rapturous applause.

He gave PM Modi a bear hug when the latter arrived at the venue to address the audience before introducing him as someone who ‘gets a rock star reception wherever he goes'.

‘Last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that PM has got. PM Modi is the boss', said the Australian PM.

He thanked his PM Modi for ‘bringing the spirit of the world's biggest democracy to Australia', saying he had helped ‘make our democracy stronger and more inclusive'. “You make our nation and our shared communities better. You make Australia stronger,” he said.

Playing up India and Australia's connections, Albanese said he wanted to see the relationship between the two countries continue to grow, including in the business and education sectors.

PM Modi thanked the crowd and said it was an absolute delight connecting with Indian diaspora in Sydney.

Earlier in the day the two leaders participated at a special community event to officially rename a street as “Little India”.