PM Modi Inaugurates Event In Bengaluru, Says It Reflects India’s New Strength, Capabilities

KARNATAKA, Feb 14: PM Modi on February 13 inaugurated the five-day event on the theme ‘The runway to a billion opportunities’ at the Yelahanka Air Force Station to showcase India’s growth in aerospace and defence capabilities.

According to an official statement, the focus of Aero India-2023 this time will be on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, in line with ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision.

It said the biggest-ever event till date is likely to witness the participation of 98 countries, the Defence Ministers of 32 countries, Air Chiefs of 29 countries and 73 Chief Executive Officers of global and Indian original equipment manufacturers.