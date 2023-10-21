PM Modi flags off country’s first RapidX train “Namo Bharat” in UP

New Delhi, Oct 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor and flagged off the first RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a public gathering after the inauguration, Modi called it a “historic moment” for the country and said the corridor and the train will bring a substantial transformation to regional connectivity.

The Prime Minister said, “Today is a historic day for the entire country as India's first rapid rail service Namo Bharat train is being dedicated to the nation”.

“Namo Bharat train has modernity, rapidity and amazing speed. This Namo Bharat train is defining the new journey and new resolves of New India” he further added

He said the Meerut portion of the corridor will be completed in the next 1.5 years. “Then too, I'll be there at your service”.

“The India of the 21st century is writing a new story of success in each sector. Today's India is shining across the globe after landing Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon” the Prime Minister said.

The RRTS is a state-of-the-art regional mobility solution comparable to the best in the world.

The RRTS corridor inaugurated on Friday will cover a distance of 17 kilometers connecting Sahibabad to ‘Duhai Depot' with stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai on the way.

The trains will run at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour at an interval of 15 minutes.

The RAPIDX train has six coaches with the capacity to carry about one thousand 700 commuters.

One coach has been reserved for women passengers.

The day's first train in both directions will commence operations at 6 AM and the Last Train will depart from the terminal stations in both directions at 11 PM. The service for the general public will be operational from Saturday.

Each RAPIDX train will also have one Premium coach with a host of additional commuter-centric features like reclining seats, coat hooks, magazine holders and footrests.

The train will have a host of commuter-centric features for a safe and comfortable regional commute.

These include 2×2 transverse seating, luggage racks, CCTV cameras, mobile charging facilities and auto-controlled ambient lighting system.

While a ticket for a seat in the standard coach cost Rs 20, passengers have to shell out double that amount to enjoy a ride in the premium coach.