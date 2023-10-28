PM Modi All Set To Return For Third Term With Clear Majority In 2024: Rajnath

Lucknow, Oct 28: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday exuded confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to return for a third term with a clear majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“The faith of the people of the entire country is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is not just me but several political observers have also accepted this fact that he is coming back with a clear majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” Singh, on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Lucknow, told reporters.

He was reacting to a question on the challenge posed by the opposition bloc INDIA in the coming elections.

Paying his respects to Maharishi Valmiki on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti here, Singh said, “The entire world knows, and I believe, that the Ram of Maharishi Valmiki was not just a king but a lok nayak…yug purush and an incarnation.”

“All Bharatvasis, be it in any part of the world, view Ram as Maryada Purushottam as has been carved by Maharishi Valmiki in the Ramayana,” he said.

He also extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. (Agencies)