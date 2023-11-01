PM launches ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ platform for youth

New Delhi, Oct 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched ‘Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat)' platform for youth of the country on the National Unity Day.

Prime Minister launched the initiative while participating in the programme marking the culmination of the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign's Amrit Kalash Yatra at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign is a tribute to the Veers and Veeranganas who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

On October 11, 2023, the Union Cabinet, gave its approval for the establishment of an autonomous body known as “Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat).

Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), will benefit the youth in the age group of 15-29 years, in line with the definition of ‘Youth' in the National Youth Policy. The beneficiaries will be in the age group of 10-19 years.

During the event Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Amrit Vatika and Amrit Mahotsav Memorial developed from soil collected from every part of the country to mark the closing ceremony of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi said MY Bharat is going to play a big role in nation-building in 21st century.

He underlined that it would become a great medium to bring every youth of the country on one platform and ensure greater participation in nation-building.

Pointing to the collective strength of Indian youth, the Prime Minister said “Meri Mati Mera Desh Abhiyan is a live example of how the youth of India can organize and achieve every goal.”

PM Modi highlighted the countless youth participation from every nook and corner of the country and said that 8500 Amrit Kalash have reached the Kartavya Path from all over the country.

The Prime Minister said that the Amrit Vatika which will be established with saplings from all over the country will teach the coming generation about ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Prime Minister said that India's independence is the fulfillment of the common resolutions of every citizen and urged to protect it with unity.

Noting the resolve to make India a developed country by 2047, he said that this special day will be remembered by the nation upon the completion of 100 years of independence.

“We will have to fulfill the resolve we took, the promises we made to the coming generation”, the Prime Minister said urging to intensify the efforts.

“The contribution of every Indian is important to achieve the goal of being a developed country. Come, let us start a new journey of the Amrit Kaal of Viksit Bharat through Amrit Mahotsav”, he added.

During the event, Modi also presented the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Awards to the top 3 performing States, Union Territories as well as Ministries or Departments.

Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur and Union Minister for Culture,G Kishan Reddy were present on the occasion among others.