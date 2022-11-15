Plebiscite call during accession of J&K – a Monumental blunder

Srinagar, Nov 14 (UNI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said

that the calling of plebiscite during the accession of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India in 1947

was a monumental blunder not a folly.

Without naming Congress Puri said that because of you (congress) made that mistake and other people

took advantage of it.

Talking to media persons in Srinagar on Monday Puri said that my information all along has been that the

then Maharaja Hari Singh was happy to sign the instrument of accession with the Union of India as I had

read in history.

He said somehow the political leadership in Delhi that timewhat I read today in an article they wanted it to

be more broad based, they wanted a plebiscite or they wanted to take it to multilateral form. I think you

can't have the higher degree of folly than that, he added.

This is your problem and you have to resolve it the state is exceeding where you wanting to take it you

may have any friendship or association with the then colonial par the British and you have been educated

in England …but what makes you think that colonial dispensation which has succeeded improvising

Indiathe calling of plebiscite was a monumental blunder not a folly. Because of you making that mistake

other people took advantage of it, he blamed the congress government.

Puri said he agreed with Union Minister Kiron Rijiju's statement that Why was the Kashmir issue taken to an

international forum or multilateral form.

He said when he came to Kashmir some years ago there was an entire professional cadre of stone

pelters. One country is using terror as an instrument of state policy. I said in an interview over 20 years ago

that this is a problem created across the country and somebody on our side allowed them to do so, he

blamed. He said, the terrorists take away the most important right of all right to life. Democracy is based on

resolution of differences, he added.