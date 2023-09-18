Play Your Role In Isolating Conflict Profiteers: LG Sinha To People Of J&K

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said people will have to play their role in establishing a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir by isolating the conflict profiteers in society.

”My request to you all is to identify the elements which want to disturb the peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. Some have already been exposed but some are still working from behind the veil,” Sinha said after laying the foundation stone for a new district hospital at Budgam, 15 km from here.

”It is the responsibility of the people to isolate these elements in society. Security forces, police and administration are doing their job but the people will have to play their role,” he said.





Sinha lamented that most people remember their rights but tend to ignore their duties towards the nation.





”There is another side to this. From among the people, several youths rise to fight the terrorists and lay down their lives to protect the unity and integrity of the country.

”Be it our sons like (Colonel) Manpreet, (Major) Ashish, (DySP) Humayun, Mudasir or Saifullah (both constables) who laid down their lives for your peace and prosperity,' Sinha said referring to the security personnel who fell to the bullets of terrorists.

”So, now is the time to think – What we can do? What contribution we can make in the development of new Jammu and Kashmir?” the LG said.





He said if every citizen, besides asking for his rights, also fulfils his duties, ”no power can stop Jammu and Kashmir from developing”.

”Normally, we become negligent of our duties and that is when problems start arising,” the LG said.





Sinha said the administration is working with the sentiment of easing the hardships of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

”If anyone sheds a tear, we will wipe it. If we work with this sentiment along with respect for rights and duties, Jammu and Kashmir will play a major role in a developed India in the coming days,” he said, stressing the need to change the thinking process.

”Normally, we desire that the government does everything because that is the responsibility of the government. But can the citizens say with a hand on their heart that whatever they do, they do to will be to safeguard the dignity of Jammu and Kashmir and the national flag,” he added. (Agencies)