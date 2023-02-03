PK Pole appointed J&K’s Chief Electoral Officer

Jammu Tawi, Feb 02: The Election Commission of India Thursday appointed Pandurang Kondaboro Pole, an IAS officer of 2004 batch of AGMUT cadre, as Jammu & Kashmir’s chief electoral officer.

In a notification, the ECI announced that it has designated P.K. Pole as CEO of Jammu & Kashmir.

The appointment of Pole was made by the poll-body after consultation with administration of Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory, the order states.

Pole was presently posted as divisional commissioner Kashmir.

The appointment is significant as there are indications that the poll- body could hold assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir in 2023. J & K has been without an elected government since June 2018 after BJP withdrew support to Mehbooba Mufti-led government.

The post of CEO was vacant since September 22 last year after Hirdesh Kumar proceeded on deputation with the ECI.

According to the poll-body’s order, Pole while functioning as the CEO shall cease to hold DivCom office and handover forthwith the charge of all or any charges of work under the Jammu and Kashmir, which he may be holding before such assumption of office.

“Pandurang Pole while functioning as the chief electoral officer, Jammu & Kashmir shall not hold any additional charge whatsoever under the Jammu & Kashmir Administration except that he should be designated secretary to the Government in charge of the Election Department in the State Secretariat,” the order states.