Pistol, rounds suspected to be drone dropped in Rajouri

Jammu Tawi, Dec 8: Security Forces on Friday said that war like stores suspected to be drone dropped recovered from Lamberi area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said that joint team of Army and Police conducted a joint operation resulting in the recovery of warlike stores from the vicinity of Garan, Naushera.

“The operation was prompted by intelligence received from local sources reporting a drone on December 5 and during the search operation, the team recovered a pistol and eight rounds from the location,” they said.

Sources said that further search of the area is in progress, adding, “the successful outcome of Operation Lamberi underscores the nefarious design of Pak while Indian Army averted a major terrorist incident.”